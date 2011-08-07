Once Upon a Berlin Time: 1978 IV

By Poof Tardiff

Hello fellow Berlinites. In June of 1978, Gorham's “Northwoodsman” shifted his attention from off -highway vehicles to outdoor recreation in general.

Former conservation officer and head of snowmobiling in New Hampshire, Paul Doherty, was named as the director of Parks and Recreation for the Granite State by Gov. Meldrim Thomson and the Executive Council.

The 58-year-old outdoorsman and author moved up to head the state's park system after serving as the first chief of bureau of off-highway vehicles for five years. The Wilton native had lived in Gorham for 30 years, after he and his wife Sally built a house on Gorham Hill in the early 1950s.

Doherty became the third director of state parks since the position came into existence in 1933. Before taking this position, he was internationally known as the Granite State's “Snowmobiling Czar."

Mr. Doherty bought one of the first snowmobiles to arrive in New Hampshire in 1961. He recalled that the “snowmobile was a thing whose time had come.” He also campaigned ceaselessly for sensible rules and regulations for this new sport. I wonder what he would have thought about the sleds that can do 110 miles per hour right out of the crate. This great outdoorsman surely made his mark on New Hampshire and the North Country. His many years of writing “The Northwoodsman” still make for interesting reading.

In late June of 1978, State Sen. Laurier Lamontagne announced his candidacy for re-election to a 13th term. Sitting in the dining room of his Portland Street home, surrounded by souvenirs of a political career that he launched in 1946, the senior-most state senator in 1978 told a small press conference that he wanted to complete a full quarter of a century in Concord.

Lamontagne said that he had never missed a day of service in the senate, despite rain, snow or floods. Actually, he did miss one day when he traveled to Washington, D.C. to fight for this city's public works grant in 1978, but the senate passed a special resolution giving him honorary perfect attendance.

For most of his 12th term, Mr. Lamontagne wore two hats, one as mayor of Berlin and another as district 1 senator. His first election to public office was when he was chosen to the Berlin City Council in 1946. He served two terms as mayor from 1958 to 1962.

He said that he had done everything from helping people obtain their Social Security checks to making appearances at the department of motor vehicles for people who had made a mistake and had their licenses revoked.

Mr. Lamontagne did many other things to help his constituents and never refused anyone who needed help. He always wanted better roads to attract new industry to the North Country and fought for them. The 61-year-old senator was also president of the L. A. Lamontagne Express. He said his fleet of nine trucks had distributed the Boston Globe and Boston Herald American in this county for 42 years, since 1935.

A July 12, 1978 headline read: “Local 75 on the Strike." Granite State employees, members of Union Local 75, decided late on July 11, 1978 to strike, starting at 7 a.m. on July 12. A month of company offers and union rejections ended in a picket line and to the eventual end of Converse as Berlin knew it.

Referring to the picket lines, local 75 President Edward Farrari said that this would be a peaceful one. In response to the same question, Converse manager Joseph Couhie said he did not expect any trouble from the union people in the picket line.

Couhie admitted that he was surprised and disappointed by the Monday night ratification vote, which led to the work stoppage. This was the first strike since Converse started in 1946.

According to Mr. Couhie, the management did not make the final offer suggested by Local 75 before the 7 a.m. deadline, because it did not have enough time to work out all the details. The company and union did agree to return to the negotiating table later in the week. I do not remember what the results were, but will find out as I read on. Today, in 2017, the Converse building has finally been dismantled after setting idle for over 35 years.

Who remembers a place called “Bob's Deli” that was located on Upper Main Street in Gorham. This place specialized in domestic and imported meats and cheeses. Opening the door to the shop, one immediately noticed the aroma of fresh roles, pastrami, liverwurst and cheeses.

Bob Wobby, owner of the shop, Greg Noyes, manager, or Tom Peasley were ready to whip up any of the 18 varieties of subs and sandwiches, once the customer made the difficult choice.

Hot pastrami and roast beef were the big sellers, but the Syrian sub was what really caught on. They were also trying a vegetarian sub and had imported olives, pigs feet, lamb tongues and boiled eggs that lined the shelves and rounded out the deli line. They were also contemplating delivery service in the near future.

This sub shop, which was opened 39 years ago, attributed its good business to their hours. They were open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m., and they never closed early.

Plenty of local residents patronized this place during the first month that it had opened. Now for those of you who wondered where it once stood, my wife said it was at the present day (2017) OC Nails

During late July 1978, it was announced that the first elderly tenants were expected to move into the converted St. Regis Academy building before the end of 1979. The federal government had allocated rental subsidy funds to finance the conversion of the former parochial school building into housing for the elderly project, the Berlin Community Development Department announced in mid-July 1978.

Funds were being made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This project marked the first stage of an effort to turn both the vacant school building and the old St. Louis Hospital into about 105 apartments.

The first stage would produce 40 apartments in the old school and about 65 units in the hospital building, both of which stood on Pleasant Street. The developer would purchase the school building from St. Anne's parish before starting rehabilitation work. The apartment building would be privately owned and managed, with the elderly paying no more than 25 per cent of their incomes for rent. The city council would then act on a zoning ordinance that would clear the way for this project.

I will continue with the year 1978 in my next writing.