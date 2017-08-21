Kuster will hold town meeting in Berlin

BERLIN — U.S. Congresswoman Annie Kuster will hold a town hall meeting at Berlin city hall on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m.

The District 2 Congresswoman will discuss her work in the U.S. House of Representatives and hear the thoughts of local residents. Kuster will also take questions from the audience.

The event is free and open to the public. People who plan to attend can email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (603) 226-1002.