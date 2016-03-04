Council reviews new bonding figures for Route 16 project

By Barbara Tetreault

BERLIN — The city council last week got a look at new bonding figures for the Route 16 project given the increased cost estimate for the reconstruction project.

Three weeks ago, HEB Engineers President Jay Poulin said his firm estimates the work will cost $6.3 million – an increase of $1.3 million over the original estimate. Most of that increase stems from the decision to expand the project on both ends. Instead of going from St. Anne Church to White Mountains Community College, the plan now is to go from the intersection of High and Pleasant Streets north to the intersection with Cates Hill Road.

The exact cost will not be known until the project goes out for bids sometime later this month. City officials are hoping bids will come in lower than $6.3 million especially since the city is going out for bids on two projects.

“Once we get the project out to bid and gets bids, then we can have real numbers,” said City Manager James Wheeler.

The city has about $1.5 million set aside for the Route 16 project. It had been looking at bonding $3.5 million through the N.H. Municipal Bond Bank on a 15-year repayment schedule.

With the new estimate, the city is now looking at bonding $4.8 million. City Manager James Wheeler presented the council with a 20-year repayment schedule for the larger bond issue. He said the plan is still to use the annual payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) payments from the Burgess BioPower biomass plant and the Jericho Power wind turbines to cover the bond payments. Even covering the bond payments, the city will still have a balance left from the two PILOTs but the amount will be small in the first few years. Mayor Paul Grenier noted by 2027, the city will have paid off the 2013 bond, freeing up $438,000. Councilor Lucie Remillard said her only fear is if for some reason the PILOT payments stop. She said for the first ten years the two bond payments total over $750,000 and said she wished the city had a bigger reserve to cover that contingency. Both Burgess BioPower and Jericho Power have long-term PILOT agreements with the city – Burgess BioPower’s agreement runs through 2033 while the one with Jericho Power runs through 2036.

The council voted to amend its contract with HEB Engineers to increase it by $19,600 to design traffic signal upgrades at the Twelfth Street intersection and to oversee the contractor bidding process for the Route 16 project.