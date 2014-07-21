Abby's home: Missing teen Abigail Hernandez reunited with family

By Conway Daily Sun Staff

CONWAY — She's home, safe and sound.

North Conway teen Abigail Hernandez was reunited safely with her family Sunday evening, according to a statement issued Monday afternoon by authorities. Hernandez, of North Conway, disappeared last Oct. 9 after leaving Kennett High School. She vanished just days before her 15th birthday.

Attorney General Joseph A. Foster, Conway Police Chief Edward Wagner, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Robert Quinn and FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent in Charge William Scott O'Donnell issued the following statement Monday:

"(We) are pleased to announce that Abigail Hernandez was safely reunited with her family yesterday evening. The facts and circumstances surrounding Abigail's disappearance continue to be actively investigated by members of the agencies noted above. Further details will be provided once it has been determined that releasing additional information will not compromise the integrity of the ongoing criminal investigation. Law enforcement thanks the public for its cooperation and assistance in the investigation over the past months and continues to welcome the public's assistance as the investigation continues."

The statement added that "the Hernandez family has requested privacy as they assist with the law enforcement efforts and as they spend time supporting and caring for Abigail."

The press release quoted Zenya Hernandez, Abigail's mother, as saying, "Today we are the happiest people on Earth."

Very few details were available Monday. Jane Young, of the Attorney General's office, said more information may be available for release on Tuesday.

Young did say that Abigail Hernandez is in "good condition," and she added, "She's been reunited with her family. They are ecstatic that she is home. We have investigators out working to find answers to all the questions, and our focus will continue to be that.

Kieran Ramsey of the FBI called The Conway Daily Monday afternoon from Cape Cod, where he is on vacation.

"The details about how she returned home, and other stuff behind the scenes we are not commenting on outside of the four corners of the press statement, other than to thank the media for keeping the story out there and everyone for their efforts," said Ramsey. "All else will come out in the wash, and the investigation continues. We are all collectively happy that she is safe and sound and that she is home."

The Conway Police Department referred all calls to the Attorney General's office.

The website, Bringabbyhome.com, posted the following statement Monday afternoon:

"Abby is safely home with her mom and sister! Family requests privacy right now. Thank you to everyone who has shared fliers, offered help and support. We cant thank you enough! We will keep you all updated. THANK YOU!

The post contained a photograph, showing the words "thank you" in several different languages.

Bringabbyhome volunteer Amanda Smith posted this message on her Facebook account:

"I want to personally say a HUGE thank you to everyone," wrote Smith. "You will never understand how much so many of you have helped me push on in the last nine months. My heart is beyond overjoyed for my friend. She has her baby girl back! Thank you to everyone who shared fliers, posted fliers, offered emotional support. You all are amazing. And thank you Jesus, she's home!"

Paul Kirsch, who ran the website Bringabbyhome.com and organized much of the volunteer effort to find her, wrote this message on his Facebook account.

"Thanks everyone who has kept Abby in their thoughts, prayers and shared posts, posters, bought magnets, and everything else to keep hope alive," said Kirsch. "It reminds me of all that is good in my community and the world."

Kirsch thanked Smith for her efforts.

"Most importantly, a huge, huge thanks to Amanda Smith, who has been more than anyone could ever ask for in a friend in terms of what she has done for the Hernandez family and keeping up all of the online activity, posts, sharing and amazing energy," said Kirsch. "She's been diligently doing a daily post every single day since October, never, ever giving up hope."

Numerous people wrote in on the Conway Daily Sun's Facebook account to share their relief.

"Even living in Ohio (raised in and graduated from the valley) I had been glued to this story," wrote Nicholas Tozier. "Never thought there would be a happy ending.. Amazing!"

Since her disappearance, the teen sent one letter home at the end of October and had not been heard from again. Law enforcement, ranging from the local police to the FBI, were involved in the search. National media outlets ran the story repeatedly.

The FBI offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to Abby's return. Her mother, Zenya Hernandez, offered a $10,000 reward. Abby's father and Zenya's former husband, Ruben Hernandez, added to the pot, by offering an additional $30,000 bringing the total reward to $60,000 for any information that led to Abby's safe return.

Signs were posted throughout the region. The Conway Daily Sun posted a notice on Page 2 of every issue, listing the days since she had been missing. Saturday's total stood at 285 — meaning she was reunited with her family on the 286th day Sunday.