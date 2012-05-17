Yankee Dryer put in place
The 75-ton Yankee Dryer was installed yesterday morning in the new tissue building at the Gorham Paper and Tissue mill. The dryer was lifted and lowered into place through the roof of the building using a special 650-ton hydraulic crane obtained from Massachusetts for the lift. The entire operation took about 15 minutes and drew a crowd of interested observers from Gorham Paper and Tissue and Bancroft Corporation which is the contractor on the building. The new tissue machine is scheduled to be in operation this September. (BARBARA TETREAULT PHOTO).